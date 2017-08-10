Tegwyn Evans Shield at Maesydre

WATERLOO Rovers host Bishops Castle Town in the Tegwyn Evans Memorial Shield tonight (Friday), at 7pm.

The annual showpiece pits the champions of the Honda Division One champions and Mitsubishi Division Two champions head to head as a curtain rasier for the new campaign.

The match is held as a memorial for the late, great Tegwyn Evans, a long serving Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Central Wales FA official who also served in many roles for the Montgomeryshire League.