Richards stars for Wales Hockey

PHOEBE Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The Knighton player is one of the stars of the most successful Welsh hockey side’s in history with her goal against Poland stretching Wales' unbeaten record to 15 games.

At the time the County Times went to press, Wales were in action against Belarus with the winners topping pool B ahead of the semi-finals to be staged on Friday.

Richards said: “It was a stressful game for our part. "We didn't really play as well as we did in the previous game, but we showed a lot of resilience because we stuck to the process.

“We knew fitness wise, if we got to the fourth quarter still at a draw, then we would be fine and it showed in the end.”