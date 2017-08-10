Rhayader swoop for trio of Swifts

RHAYADER Town have completed a triple signing ahead of their return to the Watson Financial Mid Wales League South.

Aaron Bates, Liam Addison and Ryan Addison all join from local rivals St Harmon as the club look to hit the ground running season.

Joint manager Mark Price said: “The club is looking to move forward with the best local lads and building a long term squad to get us back to Spar Mid Wales League One and these three signings will help us achieve that goal.”