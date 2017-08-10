Rhayader regroup after summer turmoil

RHAYADER Town will look to put a turbulent summer behind them as the club begins a new chapter in the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South).

The Red Kites won Spar Mid Wales League One in April but withdrew its application to join the Huws Gray Alliance after the annual meeting to lead to their demotion to the bottom tier.

The club’s decision to withdraw from the Huws Gray Alliance further highlighted the desperate need for pyramid reforms with three quarters of the region's clubs currently unable to properly climb the pyramid.

The club has since set itself the target of reclaiming its place in Spar Mid Wales League One as soon as possible.

A new management team of Dai Davies, Stuart Kinrade and Mark Price taking charge of the team will lead the fight with the experienced Matt Lewis continuing as coaching with ex-manager Gareth Hughes remaining as a player.

Davies said: “Hopefully the experience will help lead the team back to Spar Mid Wales League One.

“The team will also be introducing a lot of our youth team to first team football to gain them vital experience while Mikie Fowlie has taken on the captain’s role with youth team player Cameron Mills his vice captain.”

The Red Kites open their campaign at Builth Wells Reserves on August 22 before hosting Brecon Northcote Reserves in their first home game on September 6.