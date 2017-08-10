Monty take derby glory over 'Bury

MONTGOMERY marked their return to action following an emotional week with a four wicket derby win at home to Alberbury.

In the hosts first game since the tragic death of star player James Corfield the match was marked by a minute’s applause for a player and personality who will never be forgotten by Shropshire cricket.

Alex Bromley dismissed Charles Bourne (6) before Ed Bennett (1-19) trapped Mark Jones LBW for two as Monty started brightly.

Bromley completed his 2-20 with Dan Leach caught by Rob Bennett for 14.

Surviving opener Mike Crawshaw watched the middle order of Joss Elliott (6) and James Wynne (6) succumbed to Aaron Ruff-Cock (2-30).

Captain Sam Williams (3-29) included James Harrap (12) and Sam Morris (12) in his haul with the coveted wicket of Crawshaw claimed by Andrew Barker (1-4) for 65.

Andy Holloway (2no) and James Bird (1no) defended Alberbury’s last wicket, closing on 151-9.

Sam Morris dislodged the opening Monty pair of Barker (5) and Charlie Clinton (3) in reply.

Morris completed his 3-20 with Ieuan Griffiths caught by Leach for 12.

However Ruff-Cock led the Monty innings and joined by Rob Bennett in pushing the hosts toward their target after Gareth Jones (2) and Williams (9) fell.

Bennett was run out by Morris for 25 while Ruff-Cock departed for a top scoring 53.

However Monty were not to be denied as Bromley (10no) and Joe Haycock (4no) formed an unbroken seventh wicket stand to guide their side to 152-6 and victory.