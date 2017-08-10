Montgomeryshire League season openers

THE J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League season kicks-off on Friday, August 18.

Caersws Reserves host Bishops Castle Town while Four Crosses entertain Guilsfield and Waterloo Rovers welcome Llanfair United Reserves to Maesydre in Honda Division one.

Abermule Reserves open the Mitsubishi Division Two season at home to Welshpool Town Reserves on the same night.

The following day Meifod entertain Llanymynech while Morda United welcome newboys Maesyrhandir to Weston Road in their Honda Division debut.

Forden United entertain Newtown Wanderers in Mitsubishi Division Two while Kerry Reserves welcome Llangedwyn to Dolforgan Park and Llanfechain host derby rivals Llanrhaeadr Reserves.

Division Two newboys Llanfyllin Town Reserves complete the opening day fixture list at home to Churchstoke Reserves.