Lewis stars for Guils while Llani frustrated by rain

GUILSFIELD and Llandrinio maintained their promotion push in division four of the Henshalls Shropshire League with a four wicket win at home to Wroxeter Grove IIIs.

Dave Court (2-7) toppled openers Jamie Yardley (20) and Mike Beddoes (14) to give the hosts a solid start.

Dave Lewis (4-24) took charge to remove Neil Pearson (14) and the middle order, leaving Matthew Jones (11no) to steer Grove to 77-7 to defend.

Despite the best efforts of Pearson (3-6) and Yardley (2-16), the hosts wrapped up victory in the 16th over of their reply with Gary West (13) and Gary Meredith (13) starring as the hosts closed on 78-6.

Meanwhile Llanidloes were frustrated as their match at Quayside was abandoned after 69 overs.

Lewis Swallow (4-6) and Clive Jones starred in limiting the hosts to 123-9 to defend.

Andrew Hall (39), Steve Hosking (32) and Jamie White (30) starred for the hosts before Swallow destroyed the middle order.

Llanidloes wobbled as Ian Dalton (3-8) struck early in reply before Hosking (2-13) added a couple of wickets.

Geraint Evans (38) and Declan Jones (23) pinned the Llanidloes innings together before their departures left Eogan Jones (7no) and Swallow at the crease.

However Llanidoes’ challenge ended in the 34th over as rain stopped play with the visitors well placed on 94-7.