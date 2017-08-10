Eight wicket loss as Town crumble

NEWTOWN paid the price for a poor batting display in an eight wicket Henshalls Premier League defeat at Quatt.
Tom Goodman was snared LBW by Ryan Wheldon (1-36) for two early on with Hamish Harding joining Dai Brown in a 37 run second wicket stand before the latter was trapped LBW by Craig Jones for a patient six.
Harding and Ryan Davies combined to add 28 runs for the third wicket before the South African was caught by Jon Edwards off Craig Jones for a top scoring 31.
Davies was trapped LBW by Gareth Jones for 15, prompting a middle order collapse as Sam Cooke (10) was caught by Alex Biddle off Edwards (1-31) for 10.
Gareth Jones (3-17) reduced Town to 106-7 as Jack Morris (1) and Tom Foulkes (8) fell cheaply.
Ally Laird (14) and John Anthony (11) led Town’s tail end resistance until both departed to Terry Hughes (2-29) leaving captain Dave Anthony and Jamie Smart to defend the last wicket.
The pair combined in a 20 wicket stand until Anthony was stumped by Biddle off Craig Jones (3-26) to leave Town defending 150.
Anthony (1-37) was soon back in action with opener David Jones caught by Laird for one.
However a 101 run second wicket stand between Ricardo De Nobrega and Hughes established Quatt’s dominance.
Despite De Nobrega being caught by Foulkes off Harding (1-18) for 55 the home side sealed victory in the 27th over as Hughes (67no) and Craig Harris (15no) finished the job.
