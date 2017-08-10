Davies storms to victory in Builth to seal season sweep

TIM Davies completed his stellar season with a clean sweep of honours.

The Welshpool born Rhayader based cyclist stormed to victory in the final round of the British Cycling National Mountain Bike Cross Country Series in Builth Wells to be crowned grand veteran champion

Davies prevailed by 15 seconds over his closest rival and ensure a triumphant end to the campaign.

The series win means that the PAVO development officer has achieved a clean sweep this year and adds to the national championships won at the end of July, the Welsh Championships won in May and the Welsh Series.

The future of the Davies cycling dynasty looks in safe hands with son Spencer enjoying his best result of the season to finish 15th in the juvenile category.

Davies is one of the most decorated mountain bike riders in the country and proud member of the UK Hall of Fame, winning the national mountain bike title in 1991 and Welsh Road Race series in 1993 having also represented Wales and Great Britain.

Among his greatest honours include representing Wales in the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

Davies ended an eight year break from the sport inn 2001 and won the Welsh Cyclo Cross Championship the same season.