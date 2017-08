Cup fever grips Montgomeryshire League sides

THE Montgomeryshire League Cup first round draw has been made.

Full first round draw: Newtown Wanderers v Churchstoke Reserves; Meifod v Llanrhaeadr Reserves’ Llanfechain v Four Crosses; Abermule Reserves v Maesyrhandir; Bishops Castle Town v Trefonen; Guilsfield Reserves v Morda United; Waterloo Rovers v Caersws Reserves.

The Llansantffraid Village Cup first round draw has also been made.

Full first draw: Llanfechain v Four Crosses; Carno Reserves v Churchstoke Reserves; Caersws Reserves v Guilsfield Reserves; Trewern v Kerry Reserves; Abermule Reserves v Llangedwyn; Forden United v Morda United; Llanrhaeadr Reserves v Trefonen; Meifod v Llanymynech.

The Tanners Town Cup first round draw has also thrown together several derbies.

First round draw: Bishops Castle Town v Llanfyllin Town; Welshpool Town Reserves v Waterloo Rovers; Newtown Wanderers v Maesyrhandir.