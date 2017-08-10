Castle boost bid for survival with win over Shrews

GEORGE Rayment starred with three wickets as Bishops Castle boosted their survival prospects in division two of the Henshalls Shropshire League with a six wicket win at Shrewsbury IIIs.

Rayment (3-26) was supported by Richard Powell (2-3), Richard Plant (2-6) and Tom Moulder (2-10) in skittling the hosts for 79.

Stephen Pym (12), Nick Jones (11) and Dominic Stone (11) top scored for the hosts.

Castle wobbled early into their reply, losing opener Plant (3) and Jack Purkis (4) cheaply.

Ed Griggs (2-31) completed his hail with opener Jonathan Price caught by Pym for a top scoring 23.

Ben Jones (1-14) maintained the pressure with Andrew Lewis trapped LBW for 18.

However Castle were not to be denied with Moulder (13no) joining Richard Fifield (11no) in an unbroken fifth wicket stand to guide Castle to 80-4 in the 17th over.