Netball on the grow in Powys thanks to project

NETBALL has experienced a huge boost in Powys during the past 12 months.

Welsh Netball has confirmed a year long project aimed at creating more opportunities in the sport has culminated in an increase in participation.

The project was launched last November with 28 aspiring netball players taking part in regular hub meetings and since 17 candidates from the region have become qualified coaches.

In the past 12 months a brand new junior netball league has been formed in North Powys which has enabled local clubs to take part in a competitive netball competition for the first time.

Welsh Netball’s head of community development, Ben Williams said: “As part of our vision moving forward, we want more children and adults to become part of the great game of netball in Wales.

“Whether that’s through playing, coaching, or officiating, we will continue to engage the nation in a sport which can provide them with much more than just physical activity. Netball has proven to bring communities together.

“We’ve had a productive year and it’s clear that there is a demand for netball in Powys, with more development plans to come in the future, including expanding the hub programme and a new umpiring course,”

Hannah Pick, Welsh Netball development officer for Powys, praised councils, schools and volunteers for embracing the project.

“I am very proud of the work we have done so far, but there is still much to do. I look forward to continuing working with the Powys community in providing as many opportunities as possible to enable more children and adults to be part of the growing netball family.”