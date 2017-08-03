Mid Wales League grounds vandalised

HAY St Marys will install CCTV at their Forest Road ground following spate of vandalism.

The Spar Mid Wales League Two club boasts among the best facilities in the region but were left fuming at the discovery of glass strewn across their pitch.

The club will now install CCTV on their floodlights to ensure the vandalism is not repeated.

Meanwhile Spar Mid Wales League One side Machynlleth have also been left cursing vandals who struck their Cae Glas ground.

The club reported glass, breeze blocks and human excrement strewn in their stand.