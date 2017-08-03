Market day spoils secured by Newtown

Henshalls Shropshire Premier League

Newtown 116 for 2 beat Market Drayton 115 all out by 8 wickets

NEWTOWN strolled to an emphatic eight wicket win at home to struggling Market Drayton in the Henshalls Shropshire Premier League.

Ally Laird (2-15) celebrated early wickets with opener Alex Harris caught by Sam Cooke for one before Alex Ollerenshaw was caught by Tom Foulkes for a duck.

Meanwhile captain Dave Anthony also opened his account with opener Sam Evans caught by Cooke for a top scoring 32.

The visitors wobbled at 70-5 as Jack Allman was caught by Foulkes off Jack Morris (1-24) before John Anthony (1-32) struck to dislodge Damion Massey for a duck.

Drayton revived their innings with a 38 run sixth wicket stand led Jesse Thompstone and Dumisa Ngcwembe before the latter fell to Hamish Harding (1-8) for 11.

Thompstone’s departure, caught by Dave Anthony off Foulkes for 21, sparked a tail end collapse as Foulkes (2-6) and Dave Anthony (3-30) left Market Drayton defending 115.

Newtown lost opener Laird, snared LBW by Ollerenshaw (1-45) for a duck, but were soon working the scoreboard in reply.

A 106 second wicket partnership between Tom Goodman and Harding brought Town to within sight of glory before the former was caught by Sam Evans off Steve Wickstead (1-14) for 45.

However Harding (53no) was not to be denied and was joined by Ryan Davies in an unbroken third wicket stand to guide Town to 116-2 in the 20th over.