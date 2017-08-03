Guils successfully unlock Quay to climb the table

GUILSFIELD and Llandrinio celebrated a 61 run victory at Quayside in division four of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Dave Lewis (49) starred in a bright top order display with Gary Meredith (31) and Chris Proctor (29) offering support while the hosts yielded 39 extras.

Steve Hosking (3-23) and Matthew Harris (2-25) led the hosts attack but Gary Lewis (15) guided the Guils to 197-9 to defend.

Proctor (4-36) led the Guils reply, toppling opener Andrew Hall (25) among his haul, before Dave Lewis (1-14) claimed Neil Williams, caught by Sam Griffiths for a top scoring 42.

Paul Harris (24no) defied the Guils attack to guide Quayside to 136-7 but it was not enough to prevent the Guils celebrating a comfortable 61 run victory.

Elsewhere Llanidloes handed league leaders Overton a fright before succumbing to a four wicket defeat.

Llanidloes were skittled for 56 with only Adrian Foulkes (13) and James Denham (10) reaching double figures with the rest of the home order collapsing under pressure from Harry Davis (3-12), Rob Lawrenson (3-11) and Neil Woolley (2-18).

Denham (3-17) had Overton wobbling in reply while Foulkes (1-16) and Ioan Swallow (1-18) claimed the wickets of Lawrenson (16) and Jake Dodwell (16).

However Paul Williams (19no) finished the job for Overton, guiding his side to 57-5 in the 24th over.

Meanwhile Alberbury IIIs clash at Sentinel IIIs in division one of the Henshalls Sunday League was abandoned after 46 overs.

David Butler (45), Chris Richards (41) and Andrew Dale (28) set the tone before Tom Butler (28no) and Jamie Brooks (39no) guided Alberbury to 203-3 to defend.

However Alberbury were left frustrated with the match abandoned due to rain 12 overs into Sentinel’s reply with the hosts 12-1.