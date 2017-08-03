Enduro stars take on Hafren Forest

BRAD Freeman celebrated victory in the Metzeler/John Paul Transport Ltd Hafren Two Day Enduro.

A top quality field descended on Llanidloes for the latest round of the ACU British Timecard Enduro Championship organised by course clerk Rowan Jones and Hafren Dirtbike Club.

Constant rain ensured a testing course from the outset for championship and expert class riders with the event starting from Llanidloes Rugby Club early on Saturday morning.

Riders took on a motocross test at Morfodion featuring log hazards before a five mile enduro test starting from Glynhafren farm was followed by three gruelling 30 mile laps featuring four timed enduro tests in the soaked Hafren Forest with the day concluding with another motocross test.

Freeman edged out World Enduro GP leader Steve Holcombe by a second following the opening day.

The second day of action saw the course cut due to rain but it failed to prevent Freeman increasing his lead to 10 seconds over Holcombe for overall championship class victory.

In the hotly contested expert class Alex Walton of Rhayader claimed his second overall day win of the series on day one, followed home by Bradley King and Jay Thomas.

However on day two the experts class was dominated by Thomas, prevailing by 21 seconds over Walton with Jordan Ridgway third.

Series leader Fred Adams took another fine win in the clubman class, fighting off challenges from youngster Harry Hillier-Rees and Allan Taylor while day two saw Hillier-Rees and Adams exchange places.

Rosie Rowett completed a double in the women’s class while ex-British Enduro champion Juan Knight made a rare appearance complete a double in the over 40s with Paul Davies completing the same feat in the over 50s.