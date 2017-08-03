Castle skittled in 10 wicket rout

BISHOPS Castle endured a weekend to forget in a 10 wicket humiliation at home to Church Aston in division two of the Henshalls Shropshire League.

Gurjeet Saini (2-15) set the tone as openers Richard Plant (1) and Tom Moulder (6) departed cheaply for the hosts.

Jack Purkis (36) looked to stem the tide but watched as Tushar Jani (4-2) and Jon Bartlett (2-17) destroyed the Castle order and completed their skittling for 75.

Church Aston needed just eight overs to claim victory in reply with Avi Mathur (70no) carrying his bat alongside Mike Bishton (4no) to guide their side to 76 without the loss of a wicket.