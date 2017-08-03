Calls for Mid Wales reserve league

CALLS to establish an enhanced pathway from junior to senior football in Central Wales have been backed.

Paul Inns, head junior coach at Berriew Football Club, has called for reforms to improve youth football standards while also helping create a better pathway to senior level football.

Inns said: “Many players who wish to remain in the game migrate to adult football rather than youth football when they are 16.

“We need to try to encourage players to remain within the youth set if we are going to continue their development.

“We can only do that by improving the quality of coaching offered to youth footballers, and a more extensive league for them to participate in.”

Inns also called for an improved pathway from under 19s level to senior football, highlighting the region’s lack of a reserve league.

Central Wales remains the only association in Wales without a reserve league.

Inns said: “A reserve league could be the way forward, perhaps along the lines of the North and South academy structure.”