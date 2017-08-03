Brooks ends weekend on a high

ALUN Brooks endured a frustrating weekend at the Rockingham Raceway in the latest round of the Thundersport GB series.

The Welshpool racer expected a tough weekend on the Northamptonshire track, deploying his reserve bike with his usual bike in mid-season service.

The opening race of the weekend saw Brooks fail to finish, careering off the track after struggling with gear issues.

However Brooks fixed his bike’s gear issues and ended teh second race of day one in eighth place, repeating his finish in the opening race of day two.

Brooks ended the weekend on a high, ending second on a sodden track.

“With the help of Jon Wright we put the wet wheels on and I changed all the settings back to my original settings for wet,” said Brooks.

“I knew I had to push hard straight away to get past some of the quicker dry weather lads as they were hesitant on the warm up lap due to the wet track.”

Brooks led the race for two laps until a two wheel slide saw him drop to second which he held to the chequered flag.

“With that I slowed my pace down to get me over the line in second place which I was happy about,” said Brooks.