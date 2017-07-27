Young golf stars shine at St Idloes

ASPIRING young golfers from across the area took part in the 2017 North Powys Wee Wonders Golf competition at St Idloes Golf Club.

Playing off junior tees, each golfer attempts to complete the nine hole course with 36 shots.

The Wee Wonders Championships is organised by Powys County Council’s sports development unit and part of their strategy to increase participation.

Organiser Katie Hamer-Grew said: “In total 22 golfers aged between six and 14 competed and the standard of play from every each was very encouraging.”

The Year 8 and 9 boys winner was Kai Tinker of Newtown High School with Ysgol Penglais’ Ella Edwards the girls winner.

Llanidloes High School’s Guto Thomas-Young and Perry Jolly won the Year 6 and 7 boys competition.

Meanwhile the Year 4 and 5 boys competition saw Dyffryn Trannon’s Wyn Meddins and the Llanidloes Primary School pair of Harvey Jones and Jackson Jones on the podium.

Berriew Primary School’s Ffion Davies and Llanidinam Primary School’s Megan Gwilt won the girls category.

Cefnllys’ Reuben Baker, Giovanni Antoniazzi of Penygloddfa and Dyffryn Trannon’s Harry Jones topped the Year 2 and 3 boys competition and complete the North Powys squad to take on South Powys at Builth Wells on August 30.

Further details of junior golfing opportunities are available from Katie Hamer-Grew on 01686 614063 and Elin Wozencraft on 01874 612335.