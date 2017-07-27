Welshpool back in top four after Monk masterclass 

Henshalls Division One

Welshpool 129-4 beat Condover 126-9 by six wickets

WELSHPOOL climbed back to fourth in the first division of the Henshalls Shropshire League with a six wicket win at home to Condover.

Joe Monk (3-35) starred for the hosts while the Anderson brothers offered crucial support as Tom (2-5) and Robert (2-21) helped restrict Condover to just 126-9.

Monk bowled Tom Reynolds for two before catching fellow opener Mike Rogers (5) off Tom Anderson who completed his haul with Mark Griffiths caught by Patrick Davies for a duck.

Rob Anderson kept the pressure on the middle order with Simon Dodds caught by Nick Davies for a duck before Jon Mansell was caught by Monk off Patrick Davies (1-13) for three.

Anderson completed his haul with Matthew Farr caught by Patrick Davies for 15 while Monk completed his own 3-35 with Jordan Barker caught by Patrick Davies for a top scoring 47.

Allan Williams (1-14) sent Stephen Barker back to the pavilion, caught by Paul Chapman for nine, leaving Robbie Barker (8no) to steer Condover to 126-9 to defend.

Jamie McVittie (3-26) terrorised the Welshpool top order in reply with Nick Davies caught by Griffiths for 11 before Russell Cadwallader fell for one.

Surviving opener Chapman was caught by Reynolds for 21 as McVittie completed his haul.

Tom Anderson steadied the ship with an unbeaten knock of 30, first being joined by Patrick Davies before the latter was caught by Barker (1-8) for 19, leaving Matthew Knight Knight (8no) to join Anderson in finishing the job.