Two local derbies to savour in WRU Bowl first round

TWO Mid Wales derbies are among the highlights of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) Bowl first round draw.

While Newtown host Machynlleth at the Recreation Ground, Welshpool entertain Llanidloes with both ties to take place on September 16.

On the same day COBRA make the trip to Menai Bridge while Rhayader travel to Old Illtydians with Llandrindod Wells hosting Hirwaun.

Meanwhile Builth Wells entertain Brynamman in the first round of the WRU Plate on October 7.