LLANIDLOES plays host to the sixth and seventh rounds of the ACU British Enduro Championships this weekend, the Hafren Two Day Enduro.

The event will start at Llanidloes Rugby Club and include Glynhafren Farm and the Hafren Forest with local interest is led by Newtown’s Tom Sagar, Llanidloes’ Charlie Evans and Welsh Two Day champion Tom Wootton.

Action starts at 9am on Saturday and Sunday from Llanidloes RFC.