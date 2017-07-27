Saints hunt down outclassed Bucks 

THE New Saints vented their European frustrations in a 14-1 thrashing of Telford United in the semi-finals of the Shropshire Cup.

Having crashed out of the UEFA Champions League to Croatian champions Rijeka earlier in the week the Oswestry side put a youthful Telford to the sword at Park Hall.

Alex Darlington led the massacre with Greg Draper helping himself to a hat-trick.

Two own goals and strikes from Adrian Cieslewicz, Jacob Farleigh, Aaron Jones, Robbie Parry and Chris Seargeant completed the Saints scoring in a one sided contest.

Meanwhile a Ryan Kershaw stunner helped Newtown to a 3-2 win over Market Drayton Town in an entertaining clash at Latham Park.

Jamie Reed gave the Robins the early lead before Scott Ryan, upon his return to Latham Park following a short spell two seasons ago, levelled for the Shropshire side.

Both sides struck the woodwork with Luke Boundford denied for the Robins while Ryan was denied his second by the bar.

Nick Rushton steered home a Craig Williams cross to restore the hosts lead just before the break and Newtown spurned a host of chances after the break to settle the outcome.

Darren Beech looked to have snatched a last gasp leveller for Drayton but with seconds remaining Kershaw blasted home from 30 yards to keep the Robins unbeaten this summer.

Caersws slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Welsh Alliance side Barmouth and Dyffryn United with Jake Parr netting for the Bluebirds.

Guilsfield’s scheduled clash with Carno was cancelled while Berriew were also left frustrated as Coedpoeth United cancelled their trip to Talbot Field.

Kieran Evans struck twice with Dale Evans completing the scoring as Llanrhaeadr celebrated a 3-2 home win over Huws Gray Alliance side Queens Park.

Bow Street won 3-1 at home to Welsh Alliance side Felinheli with goals from Garmon Nutting, Tom Williams and Tom Evans completing the scoring.

Meanwhile Knighton Town impressed in a 3-1 win at home to Ludlow Town with tow goals from Connor Bird and a Ieuan Crowe strike for the Robins.

Kerry proved a cut above Trewen with new signing Max McLaughlin scoring twice in a 4-1 win while Mark Hughes and Luke Mumford were also on target.

Tywyn Bryncrug also stepped up their pre-season with Aston Heath, Mike Leuty and Aled Jones in a 3-0 win over Penrhyndeudraeth,

Padarn United overcame Penybont United 4-1 with goals from Chris Carton, Elan Wyn Jones, Dan Parry and Paul James.

Forden United won 4-2 at Llanymynech with goals from Christian Webster, Ryan Jenkins, Jamie Loxam and Ross Harris cancelling replies from Grant Jones and Mike Edwards.

Meanwhile pre-season continued in midweek with Newtown beating Midland Alliance side Haughmond 4-1.

Jamie Reed scored twice with Nick Rushton also among the scorers for the Robins.

Elsewhere goals from Rich Davies and Matt Bumford earned Berriew a 2-1 win at Ellesmere while Welshpool Town overcame Abermule 3-1.

Goals from Will Thomas, Ricky Litchfield and Neil Pryce completed the Lilywhites’ scoring.

Meanwhile Guilsfield beat St Martins 3-1 while Bishops Castle Town prevailed 2-1 winners against Montgomery Town.