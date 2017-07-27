Robins strengthen with Harries boost

JOLYON Harries has become Newtown’s latest recruit ahead of the new Dafabet Welsh Premier season.

The 20 year old arrives at Latham Park following several seasons with local rivals Caersws and eager to make the step up from Huws Gray Alliance level.

Harries comes with footballing pedigree with his father Greg a goalkeeper for Llanidloes Town, Carno and Caersws while grandfather Mike is a former Llanidloes Town star.

Harries arrives at Latham Park having had spells with Aberystwyth Town and TNS at under 19s level before a spell with Carno in the Spar Mid Wales League led to three seasons with Caersws.

Harries said: “I am very pleased to finally sign and I'm very excited for the new season. I want to give it a go at this level, the squad are a great bunch of lads to work with.

“I've been here before for pre-season and I don't think I've been ready but now I feel like I am ready for the step up. I'm confident I can break into the side. The squad is looking strong and I'm looking forward to getting the season started.”

Harries is the latest new face at Latham Park and follows strikers Jamie Reed and Nick Rushton, defenders Leon Clowes and Sam Lichfield, midfielder Jay Denny and winger James Murphy in becoming Robins.

Harries said: “We've got good experience with Jamie Reed and Leon Clowes, and the experience will help push up the table where we should be.”

The youngster thanked Caersws for three seasons at the Recreation Ground as he looked to make his mark at the pinnacle of Welsh football

“Caersws gave me a good grounding and Graham Evans and the side has helped me a lot,” said Harries. “I feel I can push up to the Welsh Premier League now.”

Meanwhile defender Gavin Cadwallader has joined the coaching set-up after calling time on his 11 year Welsh Premier career.

The 31 year old will join assistant Callum McKenzie alongside manager Chris Hughes in the dug-out.

“This is a new challenge for me,” said Cadwallader. “I did not want to play anymore but coaching is a new challenge and I wanted to make the step.”