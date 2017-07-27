Purples sign McCarthy

MAESYRHANDIR have strengthened with the signing of Tyler McCarthy.

The midfielder represents manager Gary Jones’ first signing of the summer as the Purples prepare for life in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League following promotion.

“We welcome Tyler to the club and hope to add a few more in coming weeks as we prepare for the new season,” said Jones.

Meanwhile Maesyrhandir stepped up their pre-season with a 7-0 win at Kerry Reserves in midweek.

New signning McCarthy led the scoring with a brace while Jack Carroll, Kamal Lloyd Jones, Bob Rogers, Curtis Jefferies and Xavier Mattise completed the Newtown side’s tally.