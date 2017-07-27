 Powys Schools squad impress in Welsh Champs

A POWYS golfer won the Ian Woosnam Trophy at the Welsh Schools Golf Championships at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.

Gwernyfed High School’s James Herdman (5) compiled the best gross with a score of 73 to take the coveted trophy while several of his county team-mates featured among the top finishers.

Llanfair Caereinion’s Tomi Bowen (4) ended on 81 with Builth Wells’ Grace Edwards (17) scoring 82 while both Builth Wells’ Aaron Evans (11) and Matthew Duggan (12) of Llandrindod Wells’ Zak Baker (10) ended on 86.

Llandrindod Wells’ Matthew Duggan (12) ended with 87 to complete a successful event for Powys.