Powys rider is crowned national mountain bike veterans champ

TIM Davies could complete an historic treble next month.

The Welshpool born mountain bike star from Rhayader celebrated his second major title of the season in Cannock on the weekend as he was crowned British cross country champion in the grand veteran category.

Davies, racing for his club, CC Abergavenny JP Signs and Print, established an early 18 second lead over reigning champion Pete Middleton following the first lap.

Davies continued to extend his lead, overcoming testing conditions caused by overnight rain to cross the line more than two minutes clear of Middleton and a stunning six minutes ahead of third place.

Davies will now don the coveted national champion’s jersey in mountain bike races for the next 12 months.

His latest victory follows hot on the heels of being crowned Welsh champion in Builth Wells last month and sets up Davies for a potential treble.

Having already won two rounds of the British National Series a top three finish in the final round in Builth Wells on Sunday, August would clinch the series title.

Davies is one of the most decorated mountain bike riders in the country and proud member of the UK Hall of Fame, winning the national mountain bike title in 1991 and Welsh Road Race series in 1993 having also represented Wales and Great Britain.

Among his greatest honours include representing Wales in the 1986 Commonwealth Games.

Davies ended an eight year break from the sport inn 2001 and won the Welsh Cyclo Cross Championship the same season.