Newtown fall short in 19 run home loss

Henshalls Shropshire Premier League

Newtown 135 all out lost to Madeley 154 all out by 19 runs

NEWTOWN allowed Madeley off the hook in a 19 run defeat in the Henshalls Shropshire Premier League.

Town took their time to make a breakthrough with Stephen Pugh and Martin Boyle forming a 79 run opening wicket stand before John Anthony bowled the latter for 43.

Madeley suffered a top and middle order collapse as Anthony and Hamish Harding dominated in reducing their hosts to 122-6.

Alex Dillon was caught by Sam Cooke off Anthony for three before Chris Hodson was trapped LBW for a duck as Anthony underlined his form this summer.

Jeremy Marshall and Andrew Lloyd were both claimed for ducks by Harding before completing his 3-24 with Dan Bowdler caught by Ally Laird for 18.

Captain Dave Anthony (2-22) celebrated the key wicket of Pugh for 54 before joining brother John (5-23) in polishing off the tail and leaving Madeley to defend just 154.

Newtown suffered an indifferent start to their reply as opener Tom Goodman was trapped LBW by Marshall (1-38) for a duck and Harding was caught by Pugh off Boyle for nine.

John Anthony was joined by Ryan Davies in a 33 run third wicket stand before both fell in quick succession with Anthony caught by Pugh off Chris Hodson (1-15) for 16 and Davies snared LBW by Tony Bullock for 18.

When Cooke was caught by Steve Maden oiff Boyle for seven Newtown were left wobbling on just 69-5.

Newtown’s hopes were revived in a 55 run sixth wicket stand between Jack Morris and Tom Foulkes to push their side to 127-6 when Morris was bowled by Boyle (3-37) for 27.

Newtown suffered a collapse as Foulkes was stumped off Callum Hodson for a top scoring 33 and Laird was caught by Boyle off Hodson for a duck.

Hodson (4-6) polished off Newtown’s tail end resistance and completed their dismissal for just 135.