FIVE of the region’s leading emerging young bowlers represented Wales in the Under 25s Junior Internationals in Ireland last week.

Berriew’s Emma Gittins, Bryony Wilson and Sophie Gittins were joined by Presteigne’s Rhiannon Weale and Machynlleth’s Naomi Fleming in earning caps with Wales losing 90-76 to England, 96-77 to Ireland and 93-55 to Scotland.