 McPhee double ton inspires Bulls

BUILTH Wells IIs had to be content with a winning draw against Burghill IIIs in division three of the GB Liners Marches League.

Dylan McPhee carried his bat with a masterful 279no with support from Chris Roff (28) and Steve Anderson (31) to defy Rob Garrard (2-67) as Builth posted 386-4 to defend.

Gareth Sterry (2-43), Henry Edwards (2-7) and Ben Lewis (2-29) celebrated regular wickets in reply but Mike Pledge (11no) dug in to guide the visitors to 176-9 and a draw.