Jones lifts the Arthur Stokes Cup

St Idloes

DAVID Jones (27) topped a field of 24 players to win the Arthur Stokes Cup at St Idloes Golf Club.

Jones returned a superb 47 points to see off the threat of Gary Sim (15) with 42 points while Brian Murray (4) completed the podium with 38 points.

Welshpool

JUSTIN Williams (5) edged out Jon Gamble (3) on the countback to win the Mainwaring Bowl after the pair both ended on 72 at Welshpool Golf Club.

Third place belonged to Keith Evans (20) who completed the podium with 88.

Meanwhile the annual AM-AM saw Steve Morris, Steve Lloyd, Mal Dutton and Tony Rogers prevail with 122 points.

A point adrift in second place was Geoff Haycock, Phil Haycock, Joe Haycock and Brad Carr while Pete Brooks, Dave Pretty, Chris Hughes and Ian MacLeod were third with 119 points.

Meanwhile David Evans (21) won the fifth round of the President’s Cup with 41 points.

St Giles

BOB Millard won St Giles Veterans Captain’s Plate with 40 points to win the stableford played at Cleobury Mortimer Golf Club.

Brian Arthur claimed second place with 35 points while Karl Peter edged out Gerald Wilkinson for third place on the countback after being locked on 34 points.

Meanwhile Brian Halling won the Ancient Cup with 36 points with Gareth Owen second with 35 points with Mike Carr the top visitor with 35 points, seeing off Paul Gibbons on the back nine.