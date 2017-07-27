Jones boost for Berriew

BERRIEW have signed experienced goalkeeper Dave Jones to boost their squad ahead of the Spar Mid Wales League One campaign.

The former Newtown, Caersws, Aberystwyth Town and Llanidloes Town stopper arrives at the Talbot Field after a spell with Llanfair United last season.

Meanwhile the Rhiewsiders have completed the installation of a new 100 seat stand in their ongoing efforts to bring Talbot Field to new tier two criteria.