Guils sign Matthews

GUILSFIELD have strengthened with the signing of Iwan Matthews.

The highly rated young striker arrives at Clos Mytton from Spar Mid Wales League One side Llanrhaeadr and becomes new manager Nathan Leonard’s second signing of the summer following Asa Hamilton from Wrexham League side Buckley Town.

Leonard said: “Lots of clubs been interested in our top players so keeping all of them apart from Sam Lichfield has been a massive plus.

”Asa Hamilton is a massive signing for the club and Iwan Matthews is a great prospect. “