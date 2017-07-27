Forden triple signing

FORDEN United have continued their squad building ahead of the new J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Mitsubishi Division Two campaign.

Defender Dan Lewis heads a trio of new arrivals having joined from Spar Mid Wales League Two side Montgomery Town.

Meanwhile midfielder Dan McWhinnie joins from J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League Honda Division One champions Waterloo Rovers while winger Mike Henderson-Smith arrives from Berriew where he featured for the Rhiewsiders now folded reserve string last season.

Forden United take on a team of its veterans in the annual Vaughan Jones Memorial match on Saturday (2.30) followed by a club fundraiser at the Square and Compass pub from 7.30pm.