Cave heads to Finland bidding to make impression in WRC2 

TWO of Mid Wales’ top rally drivers will be in action in this weekend’s Neste Rally Finland, round nine of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

While M Sport’s Elfyn Evans of Dolgellau sits in sixth in the current WRC standings, the Rally Finland will see Aberdovey’s Tom Cave in WRC2 action in a Hyundai i20 R5.

Cave relished taking on the iconic stages in his season’s WRC2 debut.

“It’s great that we’ve been able to pull things together to be able to enter Rally Finland,”said Cave. “It’s one of the world’s classic events and, having gone well there previously in a two-wheel-drive car, I’m looking forward to have the opportunity of driving the i20 this time.”

Cave’s brand new generation Hyundai i20 R5 is owned and prepared by Sarrazin Motorsport, who will be supporting him on the event.

“I want to be as prepared,” said Cave. “We will be competing in the WRC2 category and to do well at this level will mean a great deal to me. It’s a very exciting prospect.”

The rally begins with the ceremonial start followed by a short spectator stage before 23 forest stages.

Cave’s Rally Finland campaign is supported by the Trefeddian Hotel, Aberdyfi, DMACK Tyres, Walero UK and Atech Racing, in conjunction with Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.