Barton takes helm at Crosses

MIKE Barton has been unveiled as the new manager of Four Crosses.

Barton will spearhead a new management team with the aims of rebuilding the club in next season’s J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League following their resignation from Spar Mid Wales League Two at the end of last season.

Barton arrives at Foxon Manor with a wealth of experience having previously managed Guilsfield, Caersws and Llanfair United in the Huws Gray Alliance.

More recently the former Newtown goalkeeper managed hometown club FC Oswestry Town in the North West Counties League.

Barton will be assisted by ex-Crosses boss Nick Popyk who has returned to the club as director of football and joint assistants Steve Beckett and Gaz Jones.

The club has also made several changes off the pitch with Andrew Ellis stepping up as chairman with Mike Evans serving as vice chairman with Paul Pritchard the new treasurer and Sam Astley elected president.

“The club and full management team are excited for the new season ahead and the new challenges we face as we look to rebuild,” read a club statement.

Crosses have stepped up their squad building ahead of the new season as the club seek to challenge for honours in Honda Division One of the J T Hughes Montgomeryshire League.

Defender Steve Bishton has joined from rivals Morda United while Callum Hughes and Oliver Jackson have also made the short trip from Weston Road.

Meanwhile midfielder Martin Phillips has joined from Llanfyllin Town while youngsters Jake Edwards, Fenton Cosford and Tom Evans have also signed for the season.