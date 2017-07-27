Monty unveil new management team

MONTGOMERY Town have unveiled their new management team ahead of the Spar Mid Wales League Two season.

Goalkeeper Piers Thomas is joined by Ryan O’Sullivan in a joint management team with former incumbent Lee Jones serving as assistant to the duo.

