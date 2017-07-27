Monty stap top while Newtown toast win

MONTGOMERY IIs strolled to a 93 run win at Albrighton IIs to stay top of division two of the Henshalls Shropshire Reserve League.

Opener Tom Corfield played a starring role for Monty with a top scoring knock of 86 and joined by Lennon Bryan (29) and Keith Griffiths (19) in helping their side to 186-8.

David Jones (3-21) tore through the Albrighton top order in reply before Jonathan Williams (3-12) entered the fray.

Gareth Griffiths (2-18) celebrated the wicket of top scorer Woodhouse (25) as Montgomery completed Albrighton’s demise for just 93.

Newtown IIs also claimed a comfortable eight wicket win at home to Lilleshall IIs.

Despite the best efforts of Matthew Miles (39) and Alan Simmons (26no) the visitors were left defending just 113-6 as Ricky Davies (2-29) led the Town attack.

Chris Bound (58) and Sam Morris (33) laid the foundations in reply before Ian Hancocks (8no) guided Newtown to 114-2 in the 22nd over.

Bishops Castle IIs toasted a seven wicket win at home to Quayy IIIs in division three.

Stephen Morris produced a season’s best 5-8 while support from Hywel Rogers (3-0) and Chris Irving (2-12) ensured Quatt skittled for a meager 58.

Josh Mills (30no) carried his bat in reply and joined by Irving (5no) in finishing the job in 10 overs at 59-3.