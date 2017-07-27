First women's seven a side football festival hailed a hit 

THE inaugural Central Wales Football Association (CWFA) women’s seven-a-side festival held in Newtown last weekend has been hailed a resounding success.

A total of 12 teams entered the tournament hosted by Newtown Football Club and organised by Naomi Hardman with TNS prevailing the champions.

Group A saw Aberystwyth Town, Llanfair United, Tregaron Blues, Llandrindod Wells A, Caernarfon Town A and TNS Ladies in action while group B featured Tregaron Greens, Caernarfon Town B, Welshpool Town, TNS Development, Llanidloes Town and Llandrindod Wells B.

The top two teams from each group qualified for the semi-finals which saw TNS edge past Tregaron Greens on penalties while Caernarfon Town A beat Caernarfon Town B 1-0 in the other semi.

TNS prevailed 2-1 winners over Caernarfon Town in the final.

Organiser Naomi Hardman said: “Overall it was a really brilliant day and all teams thoroughly enjoyed it, even in the heat, and I hope the same tournament will be held next year.”