Newtown - Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment

Fri Nov 03, 2017
Reporter:
Nathan Fuller
Friday 3 November 2017 9:16
Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment Canal RoadNewtownUnfurnished, No DSS or Pets£450pcmAvailable 2nd of December07375 396748
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
car/van sales, service, rental, forecourt, shop, jetwash.
We are a family owned local business with branches in Dolgellau, Machynlleth, Porthmadog and Aberystwyth who have been manufacturing & installing UPVC / PVC-u windows, doors and conservatories for the past 23 years
Services
The Little Chreub Hotel.
Hafren Vets
Property
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on