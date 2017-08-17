Machynlleth shooter overcomes torrential rain to earn bronze medal at international competition

STEFFAN Herdman represented Wales and claimed a bronze medal at the Brockwood International Shooting competition.

The Machynlleth shooter overcame torrential rain to record a personal best of 561 to claim a bronze in the 25m competition while ending sixth in the 10m final

Herdman is coached by John Kelman who he paid tribute for his success.

“My his success is down to the constant support and encouragement given to him by John as well as the technical skills and knowledge I learn every time I see him,” said Herdman.

Meanwhile the Montgomeryshire Airgun League held its annual meeting this month.

The league will continue to enjoy the sponsorship of Steve Forrester of AE Autoelectrical next season while chairman Martin Pearce thanked officials for their continuing dedication.

Long serving treasurer Brian Davies stood down along with fixture secretary Nick Lloyd with the following elected into office: Chairman, Martin Pearce; Vice chairman, Sarah Davies; Secretary, Jess Corbett; Treasurer, Gary Powell; Fixture and results secretary, Adam Hilditch; Secretary, Alan Baker; Press secretary, Glyn Roberts.