Stars of Welsh bowls descend on Llandrindod Wells

The 105th annual Welsh National Men’s Bowls Finals will be hosted by Llandrindod Wells Bowling Club this week.

The country’s leading bowlers will descend on the town's Rock Park greens for a week long of bowls action which will be followed by the semi finals of the Carruthers Shield.

The action commences at 9.30am on Friday, August 11 with finals scheduled for Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18.

Among the local stars in action are Machynlleth’s Andrew Fleming, Llandrindod’s Sam Roff with the latter also in triples action alongside Gareth Sims and Luke Harwood.