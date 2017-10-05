Newtown couple came home with different airline after Monarch collapse.

A COUPLE from Newtown were luckily watching the news on televsion while having breakfast on their last day on holiday in Turkey.

Due to fly home later on Monday, Theresa Mullinder and husband, Carl, were able to prepare themselves for the expected panic at Dalaman Airport.

Theresa, said: “We enjoyed a two week break at Icmeca near Marmaris and were preparing to come home.

“We were having breakfast when we saw Monarch on the news.

“We were supposed to be flying home in the afternoon and we started worrying that we wouldn’t be able to get an alternative flight.

“It could have been far worse for us if we hadn’t seen the news.

“Many others at the airport were in shock.”

Theresa added: “At Dalaman Airport we were told that we were going to be put on an alternative flight and came home with Freebird airways, a Turkish company.

“I did receive a text message from Monarch, but as my phone was off, I didn’t get it until I got home.”

Theresa went on to praise how kind Turkish people are being with holidaymakers stranded in the country.

“Everyone in Icmeca is rallying around.

“There have been offers to take people to airports and free food and accommodation for people stranded there.”