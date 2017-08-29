Food festival feast coming up in Newtown

THE FIFTH Newtown Food Festival returns to The Park on September 2 and 3.

Starting at 10am a schedule of quality events and stands await with over sixty producers and exhibitors.

Food Festival committee member Mary Tudor said: “The festival is organised by community volunteers and supported by the Town Council. We are growing year on year and for 2017 our Fringe Events now include events at Cultivate, a Safari Supper and a Choirs evening.”

Celebrating cultural diversity there will be a French Village and in the Festival Kitchen there is a Syrian Feast at 2pm on Sunday with the kind help of refugees resettled in the town.

The Kitchen will also feature returning chefs Turon Miah and Roger Stevens and new chefs James Sherwin and James Corbett. Community contributors include Mandy Star’s budget meals, Zarena Allan’s children’s cooking and A Voice for You Can Cook!

The Children’s Village will be full of activities with workshops, a woodland classroom, face painting, costume making and the popular Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

ZU Aerial will be returning with Bee themed Saturday workshops and performances and a Circus themed Sunday.

The Music Stage has a full programme and the Saturday Evening Stage, 7pm until Midnight, will feature Paul Daffurn with Paul Cobbold, Roma Pomona and The Smile.