Disabled Four Crosses resident, Paul Fowler wants to see drivers slow down on Domgay Lane

The 30 miles per hour speed limit must be extended further along a “dangerous” road out of Four Crosses before a serious accident happens.

That is the plea from a disabled resident and his wife who fear it is only a matter of time before a pedestrian’s life is lost on Domgay Lane.

Paul Fowler, who has used a power chair since suffering a stroke, has been unable to drive since he passed out at the wheel and had to surrender his licence. He lives with wife Marian, also a non-driver, half a mile down the lane out of the village.

The village itself is subject to a speed limit of 30 miles per hour, but the zone ends at a bridge just past the Parc Hafod turning.

After this, Mr and Mrs Fowler have to make their way home down a single-track road at the risk of being hit by a vehicle travelling at 60 miles per hour.

They are now calling on the council to take action before this fear becomes a reality.

Mr Fowler said: “The speed of the traffic is frightening down the lane.

“It is dangerous for me in my chair and for any pedestrians to walk.

“It is a nightmare and very stressful.”

Mr Fowler said the situation has worsened with the expansion of businesses further down Domgay Lane, a road which is also often used by tractors and horse riders.

“We have got a big nursery that is just expanding, a large contracting firm and a new poultry unit which will bring more traffic,” he said.

“The road is not fit for purpose. There have been several accidents – one man was knocked over and left in the road – and others when tractors have gone into cars.”

Mr Fowler has sought the backing of Llandysilio Community Council in taking the fight further.

In a letter to the clerk, he said: “We feel that it is only a matter of time until there is a serious accident.

“I would like to be able to go with my wife, using my power chair, when she walks to the shop in the village but this is far too dangerous due to the speed of the traffic.

“Living down Domgay Lane has become a living nightmare, very stressful and is affecting our quality of life.”

The community council supported Mr Fowler’s plight and took the matter up with Powys County Council.

The council has now said speed limits have to comply with “national guidelines”, but offered some reassurance that other ways to slow down traffic were being explored.

Cabinet Member for Highways, Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick, said: “We have been contacted by Llandysilio Community Council regarding road safety concerns in Domgay Lane, Four Crosses.

“Highway officers have considered options and suggested that a warning sign informing motorists that they may encounter pedestrians is erected in the area.

“Traffic calming measures and additional speed restrictions can only be considered where road conditions comply with national guidelines.”