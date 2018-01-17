Welshpool opticians wll have a launch party on Saturday

WELSHPOOL’s new Specsavers opticians is set to hold a lauch party this Saturday, January 20.

Specsavers will be opening their new £350,000 store on Saturday and thet are inviting people to join them at the retail park for the party.

Customers will be greeted by Welshpool store directors, David Dunlop and Lowri Evans.

David Dunlop is also the director of the Newtown store, which he opened 11 years ago.

Mr Dunlop said: ‘It’s a proud time to open the business here in Welshpool so we wanted to mark the occasion by hosting a day that all members of the community could enjoy, regardless of whether you need an eye test.

“We’ve got goody bags for children with colouring books and balloons to keep them entertained, as well as giveaways for the adults.’

The launch party will take place all day, from 9am to 5pm.

For more information or to book an eye test at the Welshpool store, call 01938 553901 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/welshpool.