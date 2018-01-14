Plan for flats on Welshpool social club site revised after consultation

A housing scheme that could bring much needed affordable residential accommodation into the centre of Welshpool for the first time in many years has been revised as part of a pre-planning consultation.

Mid Wales Properties is planning to build apartments on the site of the former Welshpool Social Club, off Brook Street in the town, on behalf of Mid Wales Housing Association.

It has been designed by Hughes Architects, which has building design and planning offices in Welshpool.

The development will provide affordable housing, incorporating 17 dwellings, including seven two-bedroom apartments, seven one-bedroom apartments and three two-bedroom wheelchair accessible apartments.

The development has been allocated a substantial grant by the Welsh Government as part of its Innovative Housing Programme. This is due to the scheme’s energy efficient design and construction method, with the intention of more than halving its residents’ heating and electricity bills.

Steve Bowen, of Mid-Wales Properties, said: “The whole point of the pre-planning consultation is to take into account the views of local residents and others prior to a full planning application being made.

“We understand, as with any planning application, there will be some concern. We have taken on board the comments from the consultation and, working with Hughes Architects, we have revised the design.”

Alex Dawson, senior development officer at Mid-Wales Housing, said: “This is an important development, bringing what is a redundant and disused building and plot back into use.

It is the first such housing scheme in the town centre for many years, ensuring good access to shops, amenities and transport for residents, while also providing truly energy efficient accommodation.”

The development is being constructed on behalf of Mid Wales Housing Association for rent to local people.

Both Mid Wales Properties and Mid-Wales Housing Association have policies of using local suppliers and contractors where possible in all of its developments.

Hughes Architects has revised the designs and plans following the public consultation that has included two public meetings by Welshpool Town Council.

The new plans will be put forward to Powys County Council’s planning committee along with comments and submissions from the pre-planning consultation.