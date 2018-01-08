Community grants fund for Radnorshire wind farm open for applications

Garreg Lwyd Hill Wind Farm, based between Llanbadarn Fynydd and Felindre, provides a community fund which will see funding available to support local community projects every year during the lifetime of the wind farm.

The fund is managed by a Community Fund Panel made up of representatives of the local community councils and administered by the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

The community fund is open to applications from groups and projects which benefit the communities living in the following community council areas: Beguildy, Bettws y Crwyn, Kerry, Llanbister and Llanbadarn Fynydd.

Consideration may be given to an application from outside the Area of Benefit at the discretion of the fund panel but only if it can be shown that such an application provides a demonstrable benefit to those communities within the area of benefit.

Applications for grants are available through an application process. Projects must benefit the wider community.

For more information and to receive the community fund guidelines please contact PAVO on 01597 822191, email info@pavo.org.uk or visit www.pavo.org.uk

Garreg Lwyd Hill Wind Farm became fully operational in spring last year.

The 17 turbine project has an installed capacity of 34MW, which is sufficient to meet the average annual electricity demand of more than 26,000 homes.

The communities closest to the Garreg Lwyd Hill Wind Farm will benefit from RES' community benefits package, which provides £5,000 per installed megawatt each year during the wind farm's 25 year operational lifetime. This includes a Community Benefit Fund and an innovative Local Electricity Discount Scheme (LEDS), which offers nearest neighbours a discount on their annual electricity bill.