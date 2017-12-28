Drill and hand tools stolen in overnight raid in Llandrindod Wells

An electric drill was among tools stolen from a property in Llandrindod Wells in an overnight raid last week.

The building, on Temple Street, which is currently being renovated, was entered some time between 4.45pm on December 20 and 8am on December 21.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said the offender(s) carried out a “selective search” and stole a Dewalt electric drill as well as a blue Adidas rucksack containing various hand tools including chisels, trowels and hammers.

It is the second time this month that tools have been stolen from a building under renovation on Temple Street, after power tools were taken in a similar overnight raid between December 4 and 5. Police are yet to confirm if it was the same building.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC 927 Jones at Llandrindod Wells Police Station on 101. Any information provided will be treated as confidential.